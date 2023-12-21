Distinguished Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner Releases Book Chronicling First 50 Days of the Israel-Hamas War

"Streams of Shattered Consciousness" is an Indispensable Source of Perspective and Wisdom for Young Minds Shaping their Views on the War

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, celebrated Rabbi and cultural commentator David-Seth Kirshner announces the release of his first book, "Streams of Shattered Consciousness: A Chronicle of the First 50 Days of the Israel-Hamas War." Rabbi Kirshner's in-the-moment account of the 50 days following Hamas' October 7 attacks is an incredibly timely meditation on conflict, faith, ethics and meaning.

"Rabbi Kirshner's book is both gut wrenching and inspiring at the same time," said Abe Foxman, National Director Emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League. "It provides an important record of these horrific days for Israel and the Jewish people. So many things and feelings that happened during those 50 days we already forgot -- this book will make sure it is part of history."

After the events of October 7 – his 50th birthday -- Rabbi Kirshner was left grappling with an extraordinary array of emotions. In processing his feelings and seeking to provide guidance to his congregation, he was compelled to write. What was conceived as a blog became an article and then a sermon. But he continued to write, every day for 50 consecutive days, chronicling the events on-the-ground in Gaza and his own emotional reaction. In doing so, Streams of Shattered Consciousness came to life.

Heartbreaking yet contemplative, Streams of Shattered Consciousness gives its readers license and forum to struggle with difficult and unanswerable questions. Moreover, it challenges us to consider the countless ethical challenges faced by Israel – and by extension the Jewish diaspora – directly and thoughtfully.

"Streams of Shattered Consciousness will serve as a permanent reminder of the tension and feelings the world endured during this unmitigated nightmare…and in the windows of resilience," said Dan Senor, author of "Start Up Nation and The Genius of Israel."

"Streams of Shattered Consciousness: A Chronicle of the First 50 Days of the Israel-Hamas War" will be available digitally and in paperback and will soon be available in hardcover (12/26/23). Orders can be placed directly from Xlibris, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Apple Books and the Streams of Shattered Consciousness Website. 100 percent of the proceeds of this book will benefit the Temple Emanu-El Emergency Fund for Israel, focusing on victims of trauma and PTSD.

"Beautifully written, passionately argued, Streams of Anxious Consciousness is a love song to Israel. Those seeking to understand the soul of American Jewry at this fateful moment need to read this book." -- Yossi Klein Halevi - Senior Fellow, Shalom Hartman Institute, Jerusalem, Author, Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor

"Streams of Shattered Consciousness brings an important voice and perspective from Diaspora Jewry to the war being waged on Israeli society, and Jews worldwide. The emotions, feelings, ethical conundrums and journeys our world traveled over 50 long days - and beyond - are chronicled for generations within this important text." -- Noa Tishby - Actress, Producer, Social Media Influencer, Author, Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth

"In Streams of Shattered Consciousness, Rabbi David Seth-Kirshner has tapped into our wounded Jewish soul. He accessed the pain as well as the strength and faith that has sustained the Jewish people through the worst adversity. Here is a book that every Jew should read and embrace." -- Michael Oren - Former Ambassador from Israel to the United States, Member of Knesset, Author, Historian

Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner is the senior Rabbi of Temple Emanu-El in Closter, New Jersey. A natural leader, charismatic speaker and magnetic personality, Rabbi Kirshner embodies the best humanity and is an important figure in shaping the Jewish world.

In addition to leading and reinvigorating Temple Emanu-El and strengthening relationships one by one, Rabbi Kirshner is involved in the community at-large and holds many positions of leadership. Rabbi Kirshner is the Past President of the New York Board of Rabbis and was selected among 50 rabbis to participate in the inaugural class of the Kellogg School of Rabbinic Management at Northwestern University. In 2013, Rabbi Kirshner was appointed to the New Jersey-Israel Commission by Governor Chris Christie and was re-appointed in 2018, by Governor Phil Murphy. Additionally, Rabbi Kirshner is the Past President of the NJ Board of Rabbis and he holds a seat on the Executive Committee of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA). He is a Rabbinic Adviser to the Shalom Hartman Institute. In 2009, Rabbi Kirshner was appointed to the National Council of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and in 2013, he graduated as a Senior Fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, Israel. He is an adjunct Faculty Member of the Academy for Jewish Religion.

Rabbi Kirshner has written articles for many media sources and is regularly published in the Jewish Standard, the Bergen Record, Haaretz, The Times of Israel, The Huffington Post and the New York Times. He has been featured on national radio and television programs including Good Morning America, CBS, CNBC, WABC, WNBC, NPR, The Last Word, with Laurence O'Donnell, Nightline, MSNBC, Al Jazeera and Faith to Faith. Rabbi Kirshner holds a BA degree from York University in Toronto, Canada and earned an MA in Hebrew Letters and rabbinic ordination from the Jewish Theological Seminary. Rabbi Kirshner is married to Dori Frumin Kirshner. They have two children. This is Rabbi Kirshner's first book.

