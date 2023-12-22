BTCC Exchange Expands Its Global Reach with Addition of 5 New Languages to Its Trading Platform

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCC Exchange , a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the expansion of its language offerings with the addition of five new languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, and Arabic. This update is part of BTCC's ongoing effort to accommodate crypto investors from diverse linguistic backgrounds around the world.

The integration of these languages into BTCC's web trading platform is a significant stride in enhancing global reach, making cryptocurrency trading more accessible, especially for those not proficient in English. This expansion caters to a diverse range of users, bridging the language barrier and allowing easier access to our platform. The addition of French, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, and Arabic, languages with a large user base, is particularly pivotal as it targets emerging markets, opening doors for millions of potential traders. These language options will also be extended to the mobile app version of BTCC in the coming weeks, ensuring a seamless and inclusive trading experience across all devices for its global audience.

This latest release is a testament to BTCC's commitment to its strategic expansion in various regions of the world. By breaking language barriers, BTCC aims to provide a more inclusive trading environment, empowering users from different parts of the globe to participate actively in the crypto market.

"BTCC was founded when Bitcoin was under $30, and has navigated through the bull and bear markets of cryptocurrency, continuously driving the widespread adoption and development of the industry. In 2024, alongside the halving cycle's collective consensus and the potential influx of hundreds of billions in compliant funds due to the implementation of Bitcoin ETFs, the industry is poised to reach new heights and welcome an influx of newcomers," said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange. "Moving forward, we will add even more languages and provide more educational content to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone."

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, boasting an impressive zero security incidents record since its inception. The platform caters to both beginners and experienced traders, offering features like copy trading and up to 225x leverage for perpetual futures. BTCC is committed to a secure, reliable, and user-friendly trading experience, continually evolving with the dynamic cryptocurrency market.

Opportunities for Influencers

With the addition of French, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, and Arabic to the platform, BTCC is actively seeking collaboration with content creators and crypto influencers fluent in these languages. For collaboration inquiries and opportunities, kindly contact BTCC's marketing team through the email below.

