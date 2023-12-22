Pooling the Wisdom of Five Continents - The First Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development Opens in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Global Times: In the depths of a dedicated heart, there persists a profound love for the homeland. More than 60 million Chinese are working and living overseas, contributing to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. On the morning of December 20, the First China Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development, co-hosted by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and People's Government of Fujian Province, opened in Fuzhou, Fujian Province.

Themed "Pooling the Wisdom of Overseas Chinese Talent to Fulfil the Chinese Dream", the conference is committed to creating a national-level platform that brings together overseas Chinese to reconnect with their roots, embrace new ideas and forge a consensus, thereby pooling their collective wisdom for further development. Based in Fujian and serving the entire nation and the globe, the conference has extended invitations to Beijing Municipality, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Suzhou Municipality as guests of honor. Efforts have been made to establish several significant platforms: a policy release platform concerning relevant industries and talents, an interaction platform for overseas Chinese professionals, a display platform for academic and innovative results of overseas Chinese, and a match making platform between overseas Chinese talent projects and capital resources. The ultimate goal is to leverage the advantages in talents resources and wisdom of overseas Chinese to collaboratively outline the blueprint for future development.

More than 1,000 guests from 37 countries and regions across five continents attended the opening ceremony. Among them were overseas Chinese experts and technical talents, overseas professional associations, overseas Chinese businessmen, key technology societies, overseas Chinese youth entrepreneurs, as well as representatives from domestic sci-tech parks, enterprises, research institutions, and high-end think tanks.

The conference is scheduled to last until December 22, with four industrial matchmaking events, two technology competitions, four thematic forums, one exhibition, three supporting activities, and two promotions for guests of honor. Focusing on strategic emerging industries such as new energy and materials, artificial intelligence, marine economy, and biological medicine, these events aim to facilitate effective connections between projects and talent resources across government bodies, enterprises, and universities. Moreover, the "Pooling Overseas Chinese Wisdom" series of activities will involve technological elites from around the world to participate in competitive events, so as to discover and nurture international and highly skilled technical talents.

