Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Celebrates a Year of Compassionate Care, Community Impact and Transformative Milestones, Looking Ahead to 2024

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we bid farewell to another transformative year, national nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts proudly reflects on its significant accomplishments in 2023. With a steadfast commitment to providing life-changing medical care to children in need, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has demonstrated unwavering dedication to its mission, from national and international expansion to new community initiatives – bringing joy to many more children and their families.

Captured moments from 2023. (PRNewswire)

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts celebrates 23,328 surgeries, new partnerships and $60M+ in donated medical care in 2023.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is committed to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost to the patient and their family. All of the world-class medical professionals generously donate their time and talent to deliver much-needed medical care and 100 percent of all financial contributions directly benefit the children's medical program. Every dollar donated allows Fresh Start to gift five dollars in medical services.

Since 1991, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has made a profound impact by transforming the lives of 9,059 children, reaffirming its commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of children with congenital and acquired cosmetic differences. The organization's achievements include $60,443,373 in donated medical care. This generous support has enabled Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to reach more individuals and offer more lifechanging surgeries and related treatments to children around the world.

Through the dedication of world-class medical professionals graciously donating their time and talent and the support of their valued donors and partners, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has donated 23,328 surgeries and related medical treatments. These corrective medical treatments have not only transformed the physical well-being of patients but have also contributed to their overall quality of life.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts maintains a strong presence in multiple locations, serving communities in San Diego, Chicago and San Antonio. The nonprofit expanded to San Antonio this year, holding two surgery weekends, as well as internationally with a screening clinic in Costa Rica. By strategically expanding its footprint, the organization has been able to reach a broader audience and address the diverse needs of individuals seeking surgical assistance.

In addition to providing vital medical care, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has actively engaged with communities through various events. The organization hosted numerous community events, fostering connections and creating a supportive environment for those in need. Notably, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts established valuable partnerships, such as the collaboration with TrueCare for screening clinics, enhancing the scope of its impact.

This year, they partnered with Get Maine Lobster for Giving Tuesday, and continued their partnership with Kendra Scott during a give back event, where a percentage of proceeds benefited Fresh Start. They also hosted a few community events, including Trivia Night at local San Diego restaurants to engage the community through exciting events. They are also set to launch a partnership with Mermaid Series, women's run and triathlon series, to encourage health and wellness for the new year. Registrations will support Fresh Start. Their annual celebrity Golf Tournaments in Chicago and San Diego as well as Butterfly Ball Gala in San Diego continue to be successful, garnering hundreds of thousands of dollars in support and donations.

"On behalf of the entire Fresh Start Surgical Gifts team, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team, generous donors and partners for their support throughout 2023," says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "Together, we have made a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of children, embodying the spirit of compassion and community. We're so proud of all we have achieved this year and look forward to so many new and exciting things ahead for Fresh Start and the wonderful children we're able to help."

Fresh Start is headquartered in San Diego with locations in Chicago, San Antonio and globally in Costa Rica, working together with Sanford Health, PediaClinic and Hospital Metropolitano. Fresh Start accepts applications on an ongoing basis, with one goal of making screenings, healthcare and treatments available and accessible for as many children as possible. Children may be cared for in San Diego at Rady Children's Hospital, in San Antonio at University Hospital or in Chicago at Comer Children's Hospital.

As Fresh Start Surgical Gifts concludes a year marked by resilience, compassion and transformative care, the organization looks ahead with optimism and determination. The commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals through accessible medical services remains at the forefront of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts' mission.

For more information about Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.FreshStart.org/. For media inquiries, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com.

About Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care, and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org .

Contact:

Bianca Kasawdish

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresh Start Surgical Gifts