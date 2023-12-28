NIP Esports Club Hosts Gaming & Esports Event for Women and Non-binary People in Stockholm

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, 2023, Ninjas in Pyjamas ("NIP"), an esports club under NIP Group, hosted the Women's LAN 2023 - a gaming & esports event in Stockholm, Sweden. The event aimed to provide a platform for women and non-binary people to combine esports, socializing, and entertainment. It promoted esports culture while advancing diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Women's LAN 2023 is a gaming and esports event designed specifically for women and non-binary people. On site there are lots of fun activities, from a manicure station (nail-bar) to tournaments, and also the opportunity to meet esports professionals and gaming personalities. The event featured panel talks on 'The female pro scene', encouraging discussions on women's professional development in esports. Members of NIP Impact, a female professional team in the game Counter-Strike 2, attended Women's LAN 2023. They introduced the development status of NIP Impact and shared their experiences and insights on women's professional development in the esports industry through on-site interactions.

Just a few years ago, it was almost impossible for girls to become esports professionals, but now there are actually opportunities. "I'm looking forward to sharing my journey and how to get better at the game. It will be a fun day!" says Jennica "Jenkon" Sjögren who plays professional Counter-Strike 2 on the Ninjas in Pyjamas Impact team.

The NIP Group is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in esports, helping players establish their identity within diverse gaming communities. As a globally influential esports club, Ninjas in Pyjamas consistently upholds the principles of diversity and inclusion in esports, exploring possibilities for the development of women in the industry.

In 2021, NIP launched a female professional team in the game Counter-Strike 2 (was CS:GO) in Sweden—NIP Impact. The team represented the club in the CS:GO ESL Impact League. In 2023, the NIP Impact team was invited to compete in ESL Impact League Season 4: European Division, showcasing the unique appeal of women's esports with their outstanding performance.

In October this year, NIP launched its first short documentary film for female gamers, "Back to the Roots", featuring the twins players of the NIP Impact team. The film explores the relationship of family support, innate competitiveness and the road to becoming an esports professional, inspires more women to get involved in the industry, and showcases the enterprising and self-surpassing spirit of e-sports from a female perspective.

"When you play online or go to gaming events, it's usually the guys who are seen and heard the most. That's why this initiative is so important." said Paula Manrique, one of the event organizers, a gaming consultant, entrepreneur and gaming expert on a Swedish morning television show (TV4 Nyhetsmorgon).

With the mission of "creating transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe", NIP Group is not only committed to promoting the systematization and standardization of the esports industry to help realize every esports dream, but also hopes to spread humanistic sentiments through e-sports, take social responsibility proactively, and fulfill social missions. In the future, NIP Group will continue to promote diversity and inclusivity in esports and inspire more positive energy in society.

About NIP Group

NIP Group is a comprehensive digital sports group with esports clubs as its core business, supported by diversified ventures including esports events and esports talent development. As the one of the largest and most influential comprehensive digital sports groups in the world, NIP Group manages well-known esports brands eStar Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas, and the Group operates in various countries and regions, including China, Europe and South America. It has home courts in Wuhan and Shenzhen, with regional offices in Stockholm, Shanghai and São Paulo.

