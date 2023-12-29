LG'S NEWEST 4K LIFESTYLE PROJECTOR DOUBLES AS A STYLISH ART OBJECT

Boasting Premium Picture Quality with Outstanding Color and Contrast, LG CineBeam Qube 4K Transforms Almost Any Indoor Spaces into Cinemas

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its latest lifestyle projector, the unique LG CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB). The new 4K model can quickly transform an indoor space into a movie theater and features a distinctive design with a convenient 360-degree rotatable handle. LG's projection solution also serves as a stylish interior accessory, its eye-catching minimalist aesthetic adding a touch of modern sophistication to the room. U.S. pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

Although one of the smallest projectors available, LG CineBeam Qube is a powerful performer, capable of projecting 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images measuring up to 120 inches. Equipped with an RGB laser light source and LG's cutting-edge image refining technologies, the new model delivers exceptionally clear, sharp pictures boasting a 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The color accuracy of the CineBeam Qube means movies and other content are displayed just as their creators intended, with rich colors and deep blacks that add depth and vibrancy to every scene. Additionally, LG's premium 4K projector comes with Auto Screen Adjustment, which has an auto-focus feature that automatically optimizes image placement and size for a superb viewing experience, every time.

Running on the latest version of LG webOS, the CineBeam Qube provides intuitive control and easy access to a diverse selection of streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube.* When not in use for content consumption, users can turn on the projector's image-mapping function and enjoy captivating digital images that enhance the ambiance of their space.

"Great for spaces large and small, LG CineBeam Qube is a unique lifestyle projector possessing all the qualities consumers look for when choosing a new projection solution," said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "LG's upgraded projector lineup offers a range of lifestyle-enriching devices that present outstanding spatial integration and versatility as well as immersive, cinematic viewing experiences."

Specifications:



LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB) Resolution UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio 450,000:1 Size (W x D x H) 135 x 135 x 80 mm Weight 1.49 kg Light Source Laser (RGB) Projection Lens Screen Size 50 - 120 inches Throw Ratio (Min.) 1.2 HDR HDR 10 Speaker 3W Mono Keystone Auto Screen Adjustment Platform webOS 6.0 Wireless Android / iOS Inputs HDMI with eARC / USB Type C

*Many streaming apps available on webOS require a paid subscription. Support for specific streaming apps may vary by country.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

