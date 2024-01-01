PAMELA BRADSHAW FROM CLINTON, NORTH CAROLINA BECOMES "POWERBALL FIRST MILLIONAIRE OF THE YEAR" DURING "DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2024" ON ABC

PAMELA BRADSHAW FROM CLINTON, NORTH CAROLINA BECOMES "POWERBALL FIRST MILLIONAIRE OF THE YEAR" DURING "DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2024" ON ABC

For the Fifth Consecutive Year, $1 Million Drawing Held Just After Midnight

[EDITOR'S NOTE]: For media assets, please click here .

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just after midnight, POWERBALL® and Dick Clark Productions announced Pamela Bradshaw from Clinton, North Carolina, as the winner of the "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" drawing during ABC's live broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024." Revealed live on-air by host Ryan Seacrest, Bradshaw was the $1 million winner randomly selected at the culmination of the national POWERBALL promotion.

Dick Clark Productions (PRNewswire)

"Congratulations to Pamela Bradshaw for becoming the fifth millionaire from this exciting Powerball promotion, which rings in the New Year!" said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. "Powerball and its lottery partners have enjoyed sharing the joy and thrill of this winning moment with audiences over the past five years, as we continue our mission to serve local communities everywhere Powerball tickets are sold."

Bradshaw was one of five finalists for the $1 million prize. Each finalist won a VIP trip for two to New York City to ring in the New Year and participate in the random drawing in person. Each finalist entered the national Powerball promotion through one of 23 participating U.S. lotteries. Throughout last year, participating lotteries held second-chance drawings and contests to form a national pool of entrants. The five finalists were randomly selected from the national pool during a preliminary drawing.

Lotteries that participated in the promotion include Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana (Hoosier), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virgin Islands, and Washington D.C.

Last year, finalists from across the country traveled to New York City for a VIP experience, capped off by an exclusive New Year's Eve gala in Times Square and the $1 million drawing. Just after midnight, Gary Krigbaum from North Carolina was named the 2023 "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year."

Follow "New Year's Rockin' Eve" on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok , join the conversation with #RockinEve and #PowerballRockinEve. For more information on the "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com .

About Powerball

Powerball® holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $29 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com .

About Dick Clark Productions

Dick Clark Productions is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming including the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," "Golden Globe Awards," "So You Think You Can Dance," from 19 Entertainment and DCP, and "Streamy Awards." Dick Clark Productions owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic specials, performances, and legendary programming. Dick Clark Productions is a Penske Media company. For more information, please visit www.DickClark.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Multi-State Lottery Association:

Anna Domoto | Anna@MUSL.com

Dick Clark Productions

Gina Sorial | gsorial@dickclark.com

Lydia Baskharoon | lbaskharoon@dickclark.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dick Clark Productions, llc.