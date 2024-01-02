Norlantic Capital Launches Cross Border Platform to Provide Next Gen Investors Diversified Access to the Dynamic U.S. Middle Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norlantic Capital, a cross-border private markets firm, was established specifically to provide next gen private equity investors—European and U.S. high net worth individuals, wealth managers, and family offices—diversified access to one of the most dynamic, diversified, and fast-growing markets in the world. The firm offers investors access to top-tier private equity managers through its broadly diversified fund complemented by its direct investment strategies.

Tharald Sund Fongaard, a Norwegian who has spent most of his professional career investing in the U.S. middle market, founded the firm in 2023. Norlantic's cross-border platform is supported by its strong Norwegian partners: The Blystad Group, a major family office and Ness, Risan & Partners, a leading alternative asset manager. The firm has offices in New York and Oslo.

"I am excited to execute on our U.S. middle market-centric investing strategy that is focused on providing investors a well-diversified portfolio of investments by partnering with the leading managers in the market today," said Tharald. He went on to note that "we are especially bullish about the enormous and highly resilient U.S. middle market, which includes over 200,000 capital-hungry family and founder-led companies where private equity penetration is only about 5%."

Fredrik Platou, CEO of the Blystad Group, is confident that the timing is right to offer a broadly diversified entry point to private equity investment. "Our experience tells us that this strategy offers next gen investors, in particular, a relatively conservative way to gain foundational exposure in what is today the best performing asset class," he said.

Ragnvald Risan, Managing Partner at Ness, Risan & Partners is excited to partner with Norlantic to invest in the U.S. middle market. "We devote substantial time and resources to identify unique investment opportunities and our significant commitment to Norlantic Capital's inaugural fund underscores our strong conviction with their investment strategy. We believe this partnership holds great promise for building a scalable investment platform to give global investors access to the ever-expanding private markets opportunity set."

ABOUT THE BLYSTAD GROUP

The Blystad Group is a family-owned business with decades of experience combining industrial expertise, ingenuity, and capital markets. Originally focused solely on the textile industry, today it has become a Nordic powerhouse for local and international activities and invests across sectors.

The group is 100% owned and controlled by Mr. Arne Blystad and his immediate family. Mr. Blystad is a second-generation ship owner following in the footsteps of his father Mr. Arne Blystad Sr., who acquired his first vessel in the late 1940s. The Blystad Group employs 20 professionals located at the company's headquarters in Oslo. Their maritime organization employs ~50 onshore staff in Glasgow Scotland, and ~1,100 seafarers onboard their fleet.

ABOUT NESS, RISAN & PARTNERS

Ness, Risan & Partners (NRP) is an independent and privately-owned investment firm, offering direct investments and funds across various alternative investment strategies. The NRP group consists of one investment firm and three AIFMs licensed by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. The firm was founded in 2000 by Christian Ness and Ragnvald Risan.

NRP offers clients direct investments and fund solutions within private equity, cleantech, mutual securities, and shipping. Their clients include family offices, private investors, investment companies, foundations, trusts, and institutional investors.

ABOUT NORLANTIC CAPITAL

Norlantic Capital is a cross-border private markets firm providing the next gen of alternative investors exposure to the massive and resilient U.S. middle market. It provides investors access to this market by investing in top-tier private equity managers through its broadly diversified fund complemented by its direct investment strategies. Norlantic is supported by its strong Norwegian partners, The Blystad Group and Ness, Risan & Partners, and has offices in New York and Oslo, Norway.

For more information, visit www.norlantic.com.

