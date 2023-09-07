Abeldt’s Pharmacy Shares the Relationship Between Medicare & Mobility Equipment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy, visit https://www.abeldtspharmacy.com/.

Medicare often leaves many confused and full of questions when it comes to getting desperately needed mobility equipment properly covered for the beneficiary. Whether it’s “Ages & Stages” that bring on the need for a walker or wheelchair, or perhaps going through rehabilitation for a knee or hip replacement; it’s important for patients to understand their options and how Medicare addresses their needs when it comes to Mobility Equipment. In this video presentation, Kimberly Abeldt sheds light on the inner workings of Medicare for all of your mobility needs.