Introducing Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy Rock-A-Bye Baby

Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy is excited to introduce Abeldt’s Rock-A-Bye Baby!

This line at Abeldt’s will keep on growing just like your precious newborn. Everything medically best for the development of mom and baby.

For our new Lufkin moms, let Abeldt’s help you get ready for baby!

Come in at 200 Gaslight Blvd in Lufkin to learn and see more.

The Reflo Smart Cup, much like a sippy cup without the consequences of malformation to the jawline structure. It has a protective plastic cover, so spills aren’t crazy, and your child genuinely learns to properly drink from a cup.

The Pacidose is a measured medicine dropper with a pacifier on the end for easy dosing in infants. It comes with two sizes for 0-6 months and a 6-18 months!

Spectra Double Breast Pump S1 is a standard breast pump that comes with a battery backup; ranked as the best seller by consumers and breast pump dealers since 2019.

The Innobaby Mini Fish Scrubbies make bathtime easier and fun without the risk of mold! They’re little scrubbies that look like fish!

The OgoBolli is both a teether and also comes as a cube and/or rattle. It’s often used to hold a bottle for easier feeding by baby and tangled in their hands as to have minimal dropping.

Bella B mom and baby body care products are natural, made with organic ingredients light, clean and fresh! All products are free of parabens (artificial preservatives), animal by-products, petrolatum, lanolin (which comes from sheep wool) and harsh chemicals.

Warmies Animals are adorable animal plushies that have a specific scent to them. When you heat them up in the microwave, they smell like lavender and stay warm as your baby experiences the soothing of the lightly weighted stuffed animal. They come in many different animal types and sizes! There’s a puppy, a teddy bear, dragon and a dinosaur, along with many others!

The Legendairy Milk Supplements come in numerous options addressing a multitude of issues that may arise when nursing; such as clogged ducks, postpartum, even flow, let down and even production. Legendairy Milk Supplements are not only made in the USA but they are developed and made in Texas.

Echo Fetal Doppler is a portable Fetal Monitor that allows you and your family to hear your baby’s heartbeat while still in the womb. This is such a treat and a blessing for moms, baby’s siblings, dads and grandparents to experience the reality of your soon to be newborn.

Zomee Z2 is the hottest breast pump on the market right now. It is a full double breast pump with amazing convenience due to its size. The main station is small but creates the same suction power as the Modela and the Spectra. This pump also comes with bottles, cold packs and in some cases a carrying bag.