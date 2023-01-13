6 Reasons to Bring Your Child to the ER

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excel ER and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excel ER, visit https://www.excel247er.com/.

As a parent, it’s natural to worry about your child’s health and safety. While most minor illnesses and injuries can be treated at home, some medical emergencies require immediate attention.

Here are six of the most common pediatric emergencies and what you should do if they occur:

1. Fever

A fever is usually nothing to worry about. Still, if your child’s temperature is over 103 degrees Fahrenheit, lasts several days, or if they’re experiencing other symptoms like lethargy or seizures, it’s time to call the doctor.

2. Vomiting

Most cases of vomiting are harmless and will resolve on their own. Though,if your child is also experiencing diarrhea, dehydration, or blood in their vomit, it could be a sign of a more severe condition, and you should seek medical attention.

3. Coughing

A hacking cough can be frightening, but in most cases, it’s just a cold or the flu. However, if your child is having difficulty breathing or if their cough is accompanied by other symptoms like wheezing or chest pain, it could be pneumonia or another severe respiratory infection. In this case, you should take them to the ER.

4. Earache

Ear pain is often one of the first signs of an ear infection, which is common in children. If your child is complaining of ear pain, especially if they’re also running a fever, call the doctor for an appointment.

5. Choking

It’s easy for a small toy piece or a piece of candy to turn into a medical emergency. No matter the cause, it’s a medical emergency if your child is choking. Call 911 immediately and start performing CPR if you’re trained.

6. Strains, Sprains, Fractures

Sprains, strains, and fractures are some of the most common pediatric emergencies — an accident can happen from a high jump or a game of roughhousing. A sprain is a stretching or tearing of the ligaments, which are the tissues that connect bones together. A strain is a stretching or tearing of the muscles or tendons, which are the tissues that attach muscles to bones. A fracture is a break in the bone.

There are many ways to treat these injuries, but the best thing to do is to see a doctor as soon as possible. If you suspect your child has a sprain, strain, or fracture, bring them to the hospital immediately. Do not try to treat these injuries at home. It is important to get professional medical help as soon as possible so that your child can heal properly and avoid further injury.

Pediatric Emergency Care in Nacogdoches

While it’s impossible to prevent all emergencies, knowing what to do in the event of one can help you keep your cool and ensure that your child gets the care they need. By being prepared, parents can help keep their kids safe and reduce the risk of emergencies happening in the first place.

Click here to learn more.