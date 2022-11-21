Symptoms of a Diabetic Emergency

Test For Diabetes, Woman

What is a Diabetic Emergency?

Whether you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, you know that it’s vital to monitor your levels. If your blood sugar levels are too high or too long, you may experience severe symptoms.

Keep reading to learn more about the signs of a diabetic emergency so that you can seek treatment immediately.

What Causes a Diabetic Emergency?

A diabetic emergency can be caused by a number of things, but the most common cause is an extreme change in your blood sugar levels. This can happen if you skip a meal, have an infection, or are under a lot of stress. Extremely high blood sugar is often known as diabetic ketoacidosis, while extremely low blood sugar is known as hypoglycemia.

Infections

Patients with diabetes have a higher chance of developing an infection because they are immuno-compromised. This means that any symptoms and complications of infection may be more severe and possibly life-threatening.

Signs You Should Head to the ER

There are several symptoms that can indicate a diabetic emergency, such as:

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded

Confusion or disorientation

Blurred vision

Excessive thirst

Fatigue

Sudden weight loss or gain

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain

Shortness of breath

Sweating

Tremors or seizures

If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s important to contact your doctor or go to the nearest emergency room right away. Diabetic emergencies can be life-threatening, so it’s important to seek treatment as soon as possible.

