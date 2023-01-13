Tips for Better Digestive Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excel ER and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excel ER, visit https://www.excel247er.com/locations/nacogdoches/.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to improving digestive health. What works for one person may only work for one person. It’s essential to listen to your body, know what it needs, and adjust accordingly.

Some essential tips can help improve digestive health in most people. Knowing when to visit the emergency room for stomach pains can help ensure you get the care you need quickly. Let’s take a look at both of these topics below.

Tips for Improving Digestive Health

Eat Regularly: Eating regular meals helps keep your digestive system running smoothly. Skipping meals can cause indigestion or bloating and even slow your metabolism. Aim for three meals per day with light snacks in between if needed.

Drink Plenty of Water: Staying hydrated keeps things moving along in your gastrointestinal tract and helps flush out toxins from your body more efficiently. Try carrying a water bottle daily to remind yourself to drink regularly.

Get Enough Sleep: Your body needs time to rest and recuperate, especially after a long day of eating and drinking. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep every night; insufficient sleep can lead to digestive problems like gas or indigestion due to poor digestion or slowed metabolism.

When Should I Visit the Emergency Room?

If you experience any of the following symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately:

Severe abdominal pain that lasts longer than 6 hours

Vomiting blood or black stools

Fever over 101°F

Loss of appetite/weight loss

Difficulty swallowing

These symptoms could indicate a more serious underlying condition that requires immediate medical attention, such as appendicitis, gallbladder infection, or stomach ulcers. If you experience these symptoms, don’t wait, head straight to the emergency room!

Three Tips to Improve Your Digestive Health Through Diet

Digestive health is an essential part of overall health and well-being. Eating the right foods can help improve your digestive system and reduce symptoms such as bloating, indigestion, and constipation. Here are three tips to help you make dietary choices that benefit your digestive health.

Increase Fiber Intake

Fiber is essential for good digestion because it helps keep your gastrointestinal tract healthy by aiding food movement through the intestines and helping prevent constipation. High-fiber foods include:

Whole grains

Fruits

Vegetables

Legumes

Nuts

Seeds

Aim to get 25-35 grams of fiber daily from various sources.

Consume Probiotics

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria in our digestive tract and can help promote good gut health. They can be found in yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, miso soup, tempeh, and pickled vegetables. You can also find them in supplement form if you prefer not to eat probiotic-rich foods.

Avoid Processed Foods

Processed foods are often high in fat and sugar, leading to inflammation in the body and other digestive issues like bloating or indigestion after eating them. Avoid consuming processed foods like chips, crackers, candy bars, and fast food items as much as possible, and opt for fresh fruits and vegetables instead.

Stay Healthy and Refreshed

These tips can help improve your digestive health by giving your body the nutrients it needs for optimal function. Remember that it’s essential to consult with your doctor before making any significant changes to your diet or lifestyle so that they can provide you with personalized advice tailored to your specific needs.

You may sometimes experience abdominal pain from poor eating habits and other underlying reasons. If so, do not ignore severe stomach pain and seek emergency care when needed.

