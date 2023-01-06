How to clean up a diesel spill

Have you ever wondered what Lone Star Hazmat does?

Pictured here is a red diesel release/overflow before and after cleanup.

How do you think we did?

Spill Response Planning Can Save Lives

An effective spill response plan is essential for reducing the impact of a spill incident at your business and creating a safer environment. The key parts to any spill plan include:

• A contact list in the event of a spill, from supervisors and internal safety team members to a spill response partner like Lone Star Hazmat Response.

• Employee training so people know how to evaluate and address the spill safely.

• A spill kit and protective supplies on hand that are easily accessible, if the spill is minor and can be properly mitigated by your employees.

Having a spill response plan in place at your business is not a replacement for emergency spill response professionals, just as having a fire extinguisher in your kitchen does not replace the need for professional firefighters to respond to an emergency at home. If a spill occurs, safety is always the first and most important consideration.

• Evacuate people from the immediate spill area for safety

• Identify the spilled materials, if possible

• Notify the contact list in your spill response plan, escalating as needed

If the area poses no immediate threat to safety, properly trained employees should continue.

• Seal off the spill area to prevent anyone from entering the space

• Disconnect any source of ignition and contact the fire department if the materials are flammable

• Wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE)

• Contain the spill from continuing

• Clean up the spill with appropriate absorbent material

• Dispose of the spill in accordance with local, state, and federal regulations

Your workplace should have an emergency action plan for evacuation and training in the event of a spill incident.

