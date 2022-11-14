How to dispose of Household Hazardous materials

Did you know you may have some household hazardous materials in your household? In small quantities, household hazardous materials are easily managed.

Find out how to dispose of these materials in the video with Lone Star Hazmat Response, Richard Lenius.

If you have paint cans that you need to dispose:

You can solidify by using kitty litter in the paint can and let it dry

Or take the liquid and pour on a plastic surface like a garbage bag to let it dry

Other household items that are considered hazardous materials that can be, in small quantities, placed in your trash can.