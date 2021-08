Football is back and we’re gearing up for Red Zone all week long! Get a sneak peek of your favorite team Wednesday on the Red Zone Preview Show on East Texas Now. Then join us Friday night for the Halftime Show and of course The Reeeeed Zone! Friday nights at 10:35 p.m. on KLTV and KTRE.

Download the Red Zone app today in your app store or click here to for more high school football.