The Baylor Bears (18-6) are contenders to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +2000 on the moneyline, the eighth-best odds among all college basketball teams.

The Bears suit up against the TCU Horned Frogs in a road game. The game commences at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

Baylor NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +2000 8th Bet $100 to win $2000 Pre-New Year +1600 7th Bet $100 to win $1600 Preseason +1600 8th Bet $100 to win $1600

Baylor Team Stats

Baylor outscores opponents by 9.8 points per game (scoring 79.0 per game to rank 31st in college basketball while giving up 69.2 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball) and has a +237 scoring differential overall.

The Bears are 12-2 at home, 3-3 on the road and 3-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Baylor is 15-5 in games it was listed as the favorite, and 3-1 in games it was listed as the underdog.

In Big 12 games, Baylor is 7-4. It is 11-2 outside of conference play.

The Bears have three wins in one-possession games (in five opportunities), and seven wins in 10 games decided by two possessions or less.

When favored by 3.5 points or more this season, Baylor is 12-4. Meanwhile, it has posted a 3-1 record when favored by three points or fewer.

Baylor Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-6 | Q2 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 7-0

7-6 | 3-0 | 1-0 | 7-0 Baylor has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (seven), but also has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Baylor Players

Keyonte George leads the Bears in scoring, putting up 17.5 points per game.

Jalen Bridges paces Baylor with 6.0 rebounds per game, and Adam Flagler leads the squad with 4.9 assists per contest.

The Bears are led by Flagler from beyond the arc. He makes 2.6 shots from deep per game.

Baylor's steals leader is Dale Bonner, who collects 1.5 per game. Brides leads the team averaging 1.0 block an outing.

