Oddsmakers have given the TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) the 14th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +3500 on the moneyline.

At 10:05 PM ET on Friday, March 17, the Horned Frogs take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the First Round. TCU is a 5.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 141.5.

TCU NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3500 14th Bet $100 to win $3500 Pre-Tournament +3500 14th Bet $100 to win $3500 Pre-New Year +5000 21st Bet $100 to win $5000 Preseason +5000 19th Bet $100 to win $5000

TCU Team Stats

TCU has a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. It is putting up 75.2 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball and is allowing 67.9 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball.

TCU has a 16-5 record in games it was listed as the favorite, and a 5-7 record in games it was listed as the underdog.

While TCU has taken home the win in two games this season when favored by three or fewer points (2-2), it is 14-3 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

TCU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-10 | Q2 Record: 5-1 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 7-1

7-10 | 5-1 | 2-0 | 7-1 Against Quadrant 1 opponents, TCU is 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins, but also tied for the 22nd-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, TCU is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best TCU Players

Mike Miles leads the Horned Frogs scoring 17.3 points per game.

TCU is led in rebounding by Emanuel Miller's 6.6 rebounds per game and assists by Damion Baugh's 5.8 assists per game.

Miles is the top three-point shooter for the Horned Frogs, connecting on 1.4 per contest.

Baugh leads the team with 1.9 steals per game. Charles O'Bannon Jr. collects 1.0 block a game to pace TCU.

