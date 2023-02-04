Saturday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-8, 5-4 WAC) and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-8, 7-3 WAC) matching up at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Antelopes, who are listed as slight favorites. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, SFA projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Grand Canyon. The over/under is currently listed at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

SFA vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Line: Grand Canyon -4.5

Point Total: 140.5

SFA vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 72, SFA 68

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. Grand Canyon

Pick ATS: SFA (+4.5)



Pick OU: Under (140.5)



Grand Canyon is 6-11-0 against the spread this season compared to SFA's 11-6-0 ATS record. A total of 12 out of the Antelopes' games this season have gone over the point total, and nine of the 'Jacks' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 148.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total. Grand Canyon is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests, while SFA has gone 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks have put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The 30.9 rebounds per game SFA accumulates rank 242nd in college basketball, 2.2 more than the 28.7 its opponents pull down.

SFA connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 39% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.9%.

SFA has committed 3.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15 (348th in college basketball) while forcing 18.4 (first in college basketball).

