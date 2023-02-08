How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) will visit the No. 14 Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Baylor Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Sooners' opponents have made.
- Baylor has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Bears are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners rank 291st.
- The 78.9 points per game the Bears record are 12.6 more points than the Sooners allow (66.3).
- Baylor is 13-5 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Baylor has played better when playing at home this season, putting up 84.5 points per game, compared to 71.5 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Bears are giving up 11.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than in away games (76.8).
- Baylor is sinking 10 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.5% points better than it is averaging away from home (8.2 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Arkansas
|W 67-64
|Ferrell Center
|1/30/2023
|@ Texas
|L 76-71
|Moody Center
|2/4/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 89-62
|Ferrell Center
|2/8/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Ferrell Center
|2/11/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/13/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Ferrell Center
