Texas State vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Reed Green Coliseum has the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (15-8) squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (16-7) at 6:00 PM ET on February 9. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 victory for Southern Miss, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Bobcats earned a 74-56 victory over UL Monroe.
Texas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 71, Texas State 62
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- When the Bobcats took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, the No. 90 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 52-46 on January 26, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- Texas State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).
Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 181) on January 28
- 82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on December 29
- 66-59 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 5
- 58-50 at home over Morgan State (No. 219) on December 11
- 89-55 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats put up 67.3 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 57.4 per outing (38th in college basketball). They have a +226 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game.
- Texas State has averaged 1.5 fewer points in Sun Belt games (65.8) than overall (67.3).
- The Bobcats are putting up more points at home (70.2 per game) than on the road (61.8).
- At home, Texas State allows 54.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 63.3.
- The Bobcats have fared worse offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 64.4 points per contest, 2.9 fewer points their than season average of 67.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.