The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-9, 9-3 Southland) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (8-17, 4-8 Southland) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at American Bank Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

This season, Lamar has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 44th.

The Cardinals put up 5.8 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Islanders allow their opponents to score (73.3).

Lamar is 8-9 when giving up fewer than 81 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

At home Lamar is scoring 68.8 points per game, 5.3 more than it is averaging on the road (63.5).

The Cardinals allow 69.4 points per game at home, and 77.2 away.

Lamar makes more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.6%).

Lamar Schedule