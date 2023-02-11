How to Watch Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-9, 9-3 Southland) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (8-17, 4-8 Southland) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at American Bank Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- This season, Lamar has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 44th.
- The Cardinals put up 5.8 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Islanders allow their opponents to score (73.3).
- Lamar is 8-9 when giving up fewer than 81 points.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- At home Lamar is scoring 68.8 points per game, 5.3 more than it is averaging on the road (63.5).
- The Cardinals allow 69.4 points per game at home, and 77.2 away.
- Lamar makes more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (31.6%).
Lamar Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ McNeese
|W 70-63
|The Legacy Center
|2/4/2023
|Northwestern State
|L 72-68
|Montagne Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|W 68-59
|McDermott Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|2/16/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Montagne Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
