Saturday's contest at F. G. Clark Center has the Southern Lady Jaguars (9-13) matching up with the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (10-12) at 4:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-59 victory as our model heavily favors Southern.

The Lady Panthers came out on top in their last game 51-49 against Florida A&M on Monday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 70, Prairie View A&M 59

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

The Lady Panthers' best victory of the season came against the Jackson State Lady Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 72), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Panthers secured the 69-65 home win on January 14.

Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Southern (No. 237) on January 4

62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 253) on January 9

60-54 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 28

92-67 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 7

56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 351) on January 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights