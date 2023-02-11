Saturday's game features the Texas Longhorns (19-6) and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-17) matching up at Moody Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-50 victory for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Horned Frogs are coming off of a 73-55 loss to Kansas in their most recent game on Wednesday.

TCU vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

TCU vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 81, TCU 50

TCU Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Horned Frogs defeated the George Washington Colonials 70-58 on December 5.

The Horned Frogs have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

TCU has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (four).

TCU 2022-23 Best Wins

56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on December 18

69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 292) on November 7

60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on November 29

74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on November 16

75-32 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on December 21

TCU Performance Insights