Texas State vs. Marshall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-9) and the Texas State Bobcats (17-7) clashing at Cam Henderson Center (on February 11) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-59 win for Marshall.
The Bobcats took care of business in their most recent game 69-52 against Southern Miss on Thursday.
Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas State vs. Marshall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 69, Texas State 59
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (No. 90-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 52-46 win on January 26 -- their signature victory of the season.
- Texas State has 12 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 181) on February 9
- 62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 181) on January 28
- 82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on December 29
- 66-59 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 5
- 58-50 at home over Morgan State (No. 219) on December 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats' +243 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.3 points per game (140th in college basketball) while allowing 57.2 per contest (35th in college basketball).
- Texas State scores fewer points in conference play (66 per game) than overall (67.3).
- In 2022-23 the Bobcats are scoring 7.6 more points per game at home (70.2) than on the road (62.6).
- At home Texas State is conceding 54.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than it is away (62).
- The Bobcats have fared worse offensively in their past 10 games, scoring 64.7 points per contest, 2.6 fewer points their than season average of 67.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.