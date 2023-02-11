Saturday's game features the Kansas State Wildcats (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-12, 1-10 Big 12) clashing at United Supermarkets Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-71 win for Kansas State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 73, Texas Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-2.2)

Kansas State (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Texas Tech has an 8-13-0 record against the spread this season compared to Kansas State, who is 16-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Red Raiders are 12-9-0 and the Wildcats are 12-10-0. Texas Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests, while Kansas State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders' +131 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 74 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (147th in college basketball).

Texas Tech ranks 176th in the nation at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 29.8 its opponents average.

Texas Tech makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (213th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 33.8% from deep while its opponents hit 32.6% from long range.

The Red Raiders' 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 142nd in college basketball, and the 87.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 105th in college basketball.

Texas Tech has committed 13 turnovers per game (272nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14 (60th in college basketball).

