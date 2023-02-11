The Texas Longhorns (19-6) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (6-17) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on LHN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Horned Frogs score an average of 60 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns allow.
  • TCU has a 6-10 record when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.
  • When it scores more than 58.8 points, TCU is 5-8.
  • The 76.5 points per game the Longhorns put up are 8.9 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (67.6).
  • Texas is 18-2 when scoring more than 67.6 points.
  • Texas has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.
  • The Longhorns shoot 45.6% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Horned Frogs allow defensively.
  • The Horned Frogs' 32.1 shooting percentage is 6.5 lower than the Longhorns have conceded.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2023 @ West Virginia W 69-56 WVU Coliseum
2/4/2023 @ Kansas W 68-65 Allen Fieldhouse
2/8/2023 Texas Tech W 80-71 Moody Center
2/11/2023 TCU - Moody Center
2/13/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/19/2023 West Virginia - Moody Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.