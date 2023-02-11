Saturday's game between the UTEP Miners (15-7) and UTSA Roadrunners (6-16) going head to head at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 67-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Roadrunners are coming off of a 58-53 victory against Middle Tennessee in their last outing on Saturday.

UTSA vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTSA vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 67, UTSA 57

UTSA Schedule Analysis

When the Roadrunners took down the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 58-53 on February 4, it was their best win of the year so far.

UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins

64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 14

66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on January 28

71-68 at home over UAB (No. 193) on December 31

76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 196) on December 10

76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on November 20

UTSA Performance Insights