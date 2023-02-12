Sunday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7) and the Texas A&M Aggies (6-15) at Humphrey Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Mississippi State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Aggies' last game was a 72-66 loss to LSU on Sunday.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, Texas A&M 68

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

The Aggies beat the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (No. 31 in our computer rankings) in a 75-73 win on January 22 -- their signature win of the season.

The Aggies have the most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (10).

The Bulldogs have tied for the 162nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 at home over SMU (No. 116) on December 18

69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 10

67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 234) on November 23

73-49 at home over Army (No. 248) on November 13

67-54 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on November 20

Texas A&M Performance Insights