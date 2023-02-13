The Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 4-8 Big 12) are scheduled to play on Monday at Ferrell Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Adam Flagler and Erik Stevenson are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Monday, February 13

Monday, February 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Baylor's Last Game

In its most recent game, Baylor beat the TCU on Saturday, 72-68. Its high scorer was Flagler with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Flagler 28 2 4 0 0 5 LJ Cryer 23 3 2 1 0 4 Jalen Bridges 6 6 2 2 1 0

Baylor Players to Watch

Keyonte George paces his squad in both points (16.9) and assists (3) per contest, and also puts up 4.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Flagler paces the Bears at 4.9 assists per game, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 15.9 points.

Jalen Bridges leads his team in rebounds per contest (6), and also averages 9.6 points and 1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

LJ Cryer is posting 14.4 points, 2.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Flo Thamba averages 5.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 58.7% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)