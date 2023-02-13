The Dallas Mavericks (31-27) take the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSNX.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNX

BSSW and BSNX Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 6.5)

Timberwolves (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (233)



The Mavericks (21-34-3 ATS) have covered the spread 36.2% of the time, 9.6% less often than the Timberwolves (27-30-2) this season.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 28.6% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (22.2%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 55.2% of the time this season (32 out of 58), which is more often than Minnesota's games have (27 out of 59).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 25-14, while the Timberwolves are 14-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

So far this season, Dallas is posting 112.9 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.2 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Mavericks are averaging only 22.3 assists per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Mavericks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 14.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

This season, Dallas has taken 51.2% two-pointers, accounting for 62.3% of the team's buckets. It has shot 48.8% from three-point land (37.7% of the team's baskets).

