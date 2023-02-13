Texas vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (15-7) matching up with the Texas Longhorns (20-6) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 win for Iowa State, so expect a tight matchup.
The Longhorns are coming off of a 70-50 win against TCU in their last outing on Saturday.
Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Texas vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 68, Texas 67
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns' signature win this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 16). The Longhorns took home the 78-58 win at home on January 25.
- The Longhorns have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (seven).
- Texas has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 46th-most in the nation. But it also has four Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.
- The Cyclones have tied for the 71st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 7) on January 22
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on January 15
- 74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 20) on November 27
- 72-59 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on January 10
- 68-65 on the road over Kansas (No. 36) on February 4
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game, with a +461 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.2 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 58.5 per contest (51st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Texas has scored 74.2 points per game in Big 12 play, and 76.2 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Longhorns are averaging 7.9 more points per game at home (80.8) than on the road (72.9).
- At home Texas is allowing 53.6 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than it is on the road (67.5).
- Over their past 10 games, the Longhorns are scoring 71.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than their season average (76.2).
