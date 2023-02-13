Texas Southern vs. Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Southern Lady Jaguars (10-13) and the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-22) at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Southern taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM on February 13.
The Lady Tigers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 63-57 loss to Grambling.
Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Texas Southern vs. Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 68, Texas Southern 64
Texas Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers defeated the No. 342-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes, 77-61, on January 9, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (six).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Texas Southern is 1-11 (.083%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.
Texas Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have been outscored by 18.5 points per game (posting 61.2 points per game, 257th in college basketball, while giving up 79.7 per outing, 359th in college basketball) and have a -425 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Texas Southern has averaged 64.5 points per game in SWAC play, and 61.2 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Tigers are averaging 1.2 fewer points per game at home (60.5) than away (61.7).
- Texas Southern concedes 73.5 points per game at home, and 84.4 on the road.
- While the Lady Tigers are putting up 61.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 64.3 a contest.
