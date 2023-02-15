Wednesday's game at Bramlage Coliseum has the Baylor Bears (16-8) matching up with the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11) at 7:30 PM ET on February 15. Our computer prediction projects a 69-62 victory for Baylor.

The Bears are coming off of a 77-56 loss to Oklahoma State in their last game on Saturday.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 69, Kansas State 62

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears captured their best win of the season on November 26, when they beat the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 75-70.

The Bears have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 34th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 3

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on February 1

75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 36) on January 7

69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 18

Baylor Performance Insights