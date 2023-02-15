The Baylor Bears' (16-8) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11) at Bramlage Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Baylor vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Baylor has a 15-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.

Baylor is 14-2 when it scores more than 68.2 points.

The 71.5 points per game the Wildcats put up are 10.3 more points than the Bears give up (61.2).

When Kansas State totals more than 61.2 points, it is 14-7.

Kansas State is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 73.8 points.

The Wildcats shoot 38% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Bears concede defensively.

The Bears shoot 43.9% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Baylor Schedule