Jae'Sean Tate plus his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 123-104 loss to the 76ers (his previous game) Tate produced six points.

Now let's dig into Tate's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jae'Sean Tate Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.5 8.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.5 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.1 PRA -- 14 15.1 PR 13.5 11.4 13 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Jae'Sean Tate Insights vs. the Thunder

Tate is responsible for attempting 2.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.7 per game.

Tate's Rockets average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Thunder have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Thunder concede 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 46.5 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Thunder allow 25.5 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are 20th in the NBA, allowing 12.7 makes per game.

Jae'Sean Tate vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 20 4 6 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.