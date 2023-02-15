Jalen Green plus his Houston Rockets teammates face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 123-104 loss to the 76ers (his most recent game) Green posted 29 points, four assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Green, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.9 23.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 2.8 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.0 PRA 31.5 29.5 30.6 PR 27.5 25.9 26.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.0



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Jalen Green has made 7.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 17.2% of his team's total makes.

Green is averaging 7.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Green's Rockets average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Thunder have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 46.5 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.5 assists per contest.

The Thunder give up 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 22 12 2 4 2 2 0 11/26/2022 34 28 2 9 6 0 0

