Josh Green Player Prop Bets: Mavericks vs. Nuggets - February 15
The Dallas Mavericks, with Josh Green, take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you'd like to make predictions on Green's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|9.3
|14.4
|Rebounds
|3.5
|2.7
|3.8
|Assists
|2.5
|1.6
|3.0
|PRA
|18.5
|13.6
|21.2
|PR
|16.5
|12
|18.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.1
|1.5
Josh Green Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, he's put up 4.8% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 5.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.
- Green's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.
- The Nuggets are the 13th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.8 points per contest.
- The Nuggets allow 40.2 rebounds per contest, best in the league.
- The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.
- Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.
Josh Green vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/6/2022
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11/20/2022
|30
|23
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|11/18/2022
|18
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
