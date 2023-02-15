The Oklahoma Sooners (20-4) welcome in the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-9) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Red Raiders' 70.6 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 76.0 the Sooners allow to opponents.

Texas Tech is 16-8 when giving up fewer than 86.9 points.

Texas Tech has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 76.0 points.

The 86.9 points per game the Sooners record are 21.1 more points than the Red Raiders give up (65.8).

Oklahoma is 20-3 when scoring more than 65.8 points.

Oklahoma's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.6 points.

The Sooners are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Red Raiders concede to opponents (45.7%).

Texas Tech Schedule