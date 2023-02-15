The Houston Rockets (13-44) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-29) after losing three road games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet SW

BSOK and SportsNet SW Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 122 - Rockets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9)

Thunder (- 9) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Thunder (35-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 23.9% more often than the Rockets (22-31-4) this season.

As a 9-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Houston is 5-13-2 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Oklahoma City puts up as a 9-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City does it more often (55.4% of the time) than Houston (49.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 7-9, while the Rockets are 13-42 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockets Performance Insights

Houston is the second-worst team in the NBA in points scored (110.0 per game) and 25th in points allowed (117.9).

This season the Rockets are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.4 per game.

In 2022-23 the Rockets are 22nd in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.9 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.7%).

In 2022-23, Houston has taken 62.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.8% of Houston's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 27.2% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.