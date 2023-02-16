Thursday's contest at Montagne Center has the Lamar Cardinals (14-10) going head-to-head against the Houston Christian Huskies (11-13) at 6:00 PM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 61-57 victory for Lamar, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Huskies' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 65-49 loss to Incarnate Word.

Houston Christian vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Houston Christian vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, Houston Christian 57

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Huskies defeated the Yale Bulldogs on November 26 by a score of 68-61.

Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on February 9

63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 268) on November 25

71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 19

69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on February 2

68-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on December 31

Houston Christian Performance Insights