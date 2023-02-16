Thursday's contest features the North Texas Lady Eagles (9-15) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-10) facing off at UNT Coliseum (on February 16) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-61 win for North Texas.

The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 69-61 loss to Charlotte in their last game on Saturday.

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 65, Louisiana Tech 61

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles captured their signature win of the season on November 27, when they defeated the Montana State Bobcats, who rank No. 125 in our computer rankings, 66-57.

North Texas has eight losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on January 5

69-66 at home over Rice (No. 163) on February 4

74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 199) on January 28

65-54 on the road over Howard (No. 210) on December 18

71-45 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on January 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

North Texas Performance Insights