Thursday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (21-4) versus the Utah Tech Trailblazers (15-8) at Burns Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-55 in favor of SFA, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Ladyjacks took care of business in their most recent matchup 79-66 against Grand Canyon on Saturday.

SFA vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

SFA vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 79, Utah Tech 55

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks' best win of the season came in a 67-53 victory on November 26 against the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in our computer rankings.

SFA has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, SFA is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 11

85-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 97) on January 21

80-49 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on November 16

79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on January 12

79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 184) on February 11

SFA Performance Insights