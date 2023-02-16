SFA vs. Utah Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (21-4) versus the Utah Tech Trailblazers (15-8) at Burns Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-55 in favor of SFA, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Ladyjacks took care of business in their most recent matchup 79-66 against Grand Canyon on Saturday.
SFA vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
SFA vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 79, Utah Tech 55
SFA Schedule Analysis
- The Ladyjacks' best win of the season came in a 67-53 victory on November 26 against the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in our computer rankings.
- SFA has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, SFA is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
SFA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 11
- 85-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 97) on January 21
- 80-49 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on November 16
- 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on January 12
- 79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 184) on February 11
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks have a +454 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.1 points per game. They're putting up 77.3 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and are giving up 59.2 per contest to rank 59th in college basketball.
- In conference play, SFA is averaging fewer points (76.8 per game) than it is overall (77.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the Ladyjacks are putting up 80.8 points per game, 7.3 more than they are averaging on the road (73.5).
- In 2022-23 SFA is allowing 1.5 fewer points per game at home (60.4) than on the road (61.9).
- In their past 10 games, the Ladyjacks are averaging 74.7 points per contest, 2.6 fewer points than their season average (77.3).
