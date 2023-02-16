UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the UT Arlington Mavericks (11-14) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-12) at College Park Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-60 and heavily favors UT Arlington to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Mavericks head into this contest after a 75-49 victory over Seattle U on Saturday.
UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Arlington 75, Sam Houston 60
UT Arlington Schedule Analysis
- The Mavericks' signature victory of the season came against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings. The Mavericks secured the 67-64 road win on December 1.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Mavericks are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.
UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on November 29
- 60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 171) on February 6
- 60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 228) on December 3
- 71-65 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 19
- 102-53 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on November 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UT Arlington Performance Insights
- The Mavericks average 69.7 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (336th in college basketball). They have a -64 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.6 points per game.
- In conference matchups, UT Arlington puts up more points per contest (70.4) than its season average (69.7).
- Offensively the Mavericks have performed better at home this season, putting up 74.4 points per game, compared to 65.2 per game in road games.
- UT Arlington is giving up 71.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 71.1.
- The Mavericks have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 68.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.8 points fewer than the 69.7 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.