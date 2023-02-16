UTSA vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at UTSA Convocation Center has the Rice Owls (17-6) taking on the UTSA Roadrunners (6-17) at 8:00 PM ET on February 16. Our computer prediction projects a 68-58 win for Rice.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Roadrunners suffered a 79-52 loss to UTEP.
UTSA vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
UTSA vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 68, UTSA 58
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- On February 4, the Roadrunners picked up their signature win of the season, a 58-53 victory over the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to our computer rankings.
- The Roadrunners have nine losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 14
- 66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on January 28
- 71-68 at home over UAB (No. 193) on December 31
- 76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 196) on December 10
- 76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on November 20
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners' -129 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.9 points per game (224th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (284th in college basketball).
- UTSA's offense has been less productive in C-USA matchups this season, posting 60.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.9 PPG.
- The Roadrunners are posting 65.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (62.1).
- In 2022-23, UTSA is surrendering 63.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 71.7.
- On offense, the Roadrunners have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 61.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 62.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.
