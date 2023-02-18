Saturday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (16-7) and the Baylor Bears (16-9) squaring off at Ferrell Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-68 win for Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last time out, the Bears lost 87-68 to Kansas State on Wednesday.

Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 69, Baylor 68

Baylor Schedule Analysis

When the Bears defeated the Villanova Wildcats (No. 14 in the AP's Top 25) on November 26 by a score of 75-70, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 4-8 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories, but also tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Baylor has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 3

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on February 1

75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 32) on January 7

69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 61) on January 18

Baylor Performance Insights