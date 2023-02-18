Saturday's game features the Lamar Cardinals (15-10) and the Houston Christian Huskies (11-14) squaring off at Sharp Gymnasium (on February 18) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-59 win for Lamar, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The teams play again after the Cardinals beat the Huskies 71-63 on Thursday.

Houston Christian vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Houston Christian vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 64, Houston Christian 59

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

The Huskies captured their signature win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the Yale Bulldogs, who rank No. 186 in our computer rankings, 68-61.

Houston Christian has seven losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 195) on February 9

63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 264) on November 25

71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 306) on January 19

69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on February 2

68-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on December 31

Houston Christian Performance Insights