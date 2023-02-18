Saturday's contest features the Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13) and the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-20) facing off at Stopher Gym (on February 18) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-57 win for Incarnate Word.

The Cardinals won their most recent game 69-45 against McNeese on Thursday.

Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 65, Nicholls 57

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals notched their best win of the season on January 14, when they defeated the SE Louisiana Lions, who rank No. 155 in our computer rankings, 55-49.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Colonels have nine losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 208) on December 15

65-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 279) on February 11

69-45 on the road over McNeese (No. 316) on February 16

61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on January 12

50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 317) on February 4

Incarnate Word Performance Insights