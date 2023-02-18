Saturday's game at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (23-5) matching up with the SMU Mustangs (15-8) at 4:30 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-55 win as our model heavily favors South Florida.

The Mustangs are coming off of a 52-50 loss to Tulane in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

SMU vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SMU vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 68, SMU 55

SMU Schedule Analysis

On January 21 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings, the Mustangs registered their best win of the season, a 53-50 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, SMU is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Bulls have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

SMU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 88) on December 4

68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 14

81-58 at home over Tulsa (No. 113) on February 7

61-54 on the road over Tulsa (No. 113) on January 28

84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 120) on December 3

SMU Performance Insights