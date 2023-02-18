The SMU Mustangs' (15-8) AAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the South Florida Bulls (23-5) at Yuengling Center. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

SMU vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Mustangs put up an average of 64.2 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 58.3 the Bulls allow.
  • SMU is 14-5 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.
  • SMU is 12-3 when it scores more than 58.3 points.
  • The Bulls score 12.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Mustangs allow (58.1).
  • When South Florida totals more than 58.1 points, it is 21-2.
  • South Florida's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The Bulls shoot 44% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Mustangs allow defensively.

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 South Florida L 65-63 Moody Coliseum
2/7/2023 Tulsa W 81-58 Moody Coliseum
2/15/2023 @ Tulane L 52-50 Devlin Fieldhouse
2/18/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
2/22/2023 Wichita State - Moody Coliseum
2/26/2023 Memphis - Moody Coliseum

